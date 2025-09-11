Boot Memorial: A Legacy of Every Step, Every Story

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rows of combat boots line Ford Island during the Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run, each adorned with photos, flags, leis, and personal messages to honor the lives and sacrifices of fallen service members September 11, 2025. Every boot in the display bears the name of a fallen hero, from combat casualties to those lost to training accidents, illness, or suicide, reminding visitors that behind each pair of boots is a face, a family, and a legacy worth remembering. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)