    Boot Memorial: A Legacy of Every Step, Every Story [Image 3 of 9]

    Boot Memorial: A Legacy of Every Step, Every Story

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Rows of combat boots line Ford Island during the Boot Memorial Hero and Remembrance Run, each adorned with photos, flags, leis, and personal messages to honor the lives and sacrifices of fallen service members September 11, 2025. Every boot in the display bears the name of a fallen hero, from combat casualties to those lost to training accidents, illness, or suicide, reminding visitors that behind each pair of boots is a face, a family, and a legacy worth remembering. (U.S. Army Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre D. Taylor)

