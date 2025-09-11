Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Boot Memorial: A Legacy of Every Step, Every Story

    Boot Memorial: A Legacy of Every Step, Every Story

    FORD ISLAND, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    25th Infantry Division   

    The Boot Memorial sign explains the purpose of the Hero and Remembrance Run, honoring the memories and sacrifices of fallen service members with more than 9,000 pairs of combat boots September 11, 2025. The Boot Memorial sign welcomes visitors to the Hero and Remembrance Run, Walk or Roll on Ford Island, where rows of combat boots—each bearing the name and photo of a fallen service member—stand as a tribute to their sacrifice. The Boot Memorial, established in Hawaii in 2012, has grown to include nearly 9,000 combat boots—each one representing a service member's life, sacrifice, and story.

