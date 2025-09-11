Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Wildfire Defense Grants [Image 17 of 22]

    Community Wildfire Defense Grants

    UNITED STATES

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Andrew Avitt 

    USDA Forest Service

    Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG) help communities and Tribes plan for and reduce wildfire risk. Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 17:12
    Photo ID: 9311594
    VIRIN: 240226-O-NM884-9931
    Resolution: 3840x2160
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Wildfire Defense Grants [Image 22 of 22], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

