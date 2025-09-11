Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew created a wildfire fuel break near Lower Lake Elementary School, in Lower Lake, CA, February 26, 2024. Defensible areas like these help wildland firefighters working to contain the spread of a fire.Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG) help communities and Tribes plan for and reduce wildfire risk. Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.