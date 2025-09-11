The Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew created a wildfire fuel break near Lower Lake Elementary School, in Lower Lake, CA, February 26, 2024. Defensible areas like these help wildland firefighters working to contain the spread of a fire.
Community Wildfire Defense Grants (CWDG) help communities and Tribes plan for and reduce wildfire risk. Hogback Ridge Fuels Crew is in part funded by a recent USDA Forest Service Community Wildfire Defense Grant. The grant awarded to Clearlake Environmental Research Center, is being used to fund fuels reduction work in and around communities of Lake County.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 17:12
|Photo ID:
|9311591
|VIRIN:
|240226-O-NM884-3744
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.41 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Community Wildfire Defense Grants [Image 22 of 22], by Andrew Avitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.