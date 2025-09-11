Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Brings Community Together With Pancake Breakfast [Image 13 of 13]

    USO Brings Community Together With Pancake Breakfast

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.09.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    Syrup is poured over pancakes and sausage during a United Service Organizations breakfast at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 10, 2025. The event provided comfort, community and a morale boost for Pathfinders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 12:33
    Photo ID: 9310170
    VIRIN: 250910-F-KS661-1003
    Resolution: 5633x3755
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Brings Community Together With Pancake Breakfast [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

