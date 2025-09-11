USO Brings Community Together With Pancake Breakfast

A U.S. Air Force Airman receives pancakes from the United Service Organizations’ “Big Ben” food truck at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 10, 2025. The USO provided breakfast and coffee for Pathfinders across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|09.09.2025
|09.12.2025 12:33
|9310168
|250910-F-KS661-1005
|5561x3707
|2.13 MB
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|2
|0
