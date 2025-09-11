A child receives whipped cream on a pancake during a United Service Organizations breakfast at RAF Fairford, England, Sept. 10, 2025. The event highlighted USO’s role in supporting Airmen and families stationed overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 12:33
|Photo ID:
|9310169
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-KS661-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|1.8 MB
|Location:
|RAF FAIRFORD, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USO Brings Community Together With Pancake Breakfast [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.