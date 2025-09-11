Date Taken: 09.10.2025 Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:00 Photo ID: 9309301 VIRIN: 250910-O-JV130-5996 Resolution: 4000x3000 Size: 3.75 MB Location: US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Fall Colors 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by Dominic Cumberland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.