Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fall Colors 2025 [Image 3 of 11]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fall Colors 2025

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Dominic Cumberland 

    USDA Forest Service

    A racoon is spotted among a touch of fall color on the Chippewa National Forest, September 8, 2025. (USDA Forest Service photo Ben Hodgson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 08:00
    Photo ID: 9309289
    VIRIN: 250908-O-JV130-6733
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.05 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fall Colors 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by Dominic Cumberland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025
    Fall Colors 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fall Colors

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download