Close up of a dewy spider web on some fall colored maple trees, Superior National Forest. September 10, 2025.
(USDA Forest Service photo by Christine Kolinski)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2025 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9309287
|VIRIN:
|250910-O-JV130-8630
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|ELY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fall Colors 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by Dominic Cumberland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.