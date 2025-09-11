Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, prepares to fly on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Sep. 10, 2025. During the tour, Moga and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 3rd Air Force command chief, met with different base agencies who showcased their knowledge and capabilities within their specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)