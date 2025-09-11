Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB [Image 4 of 4]

    Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

    AVIANO, ITALY

    09.08.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, prepares to fly on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Sep. 10, 2025. During the tour, Moga and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jason Trickey, 3rd Air Force command chief, met with different base agencies who showcased their knowledge and capabilities within their specialties. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2025
    Date Posted: 09.12.2025 04:23
    Photo ID: 9309085
    VIRIN: 250910-F-MC941-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.04 MB
    Location: AVIANO, IT
    This work, Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Brooke Rogers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

