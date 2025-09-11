Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, prepares to fly on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Sep. 10, 2025. The 56th RQS integrates with the Guardian Angels weapon system and other special forces to support insertion, extraction and recovery of both U.S. and allied combatants. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)