Third AF leadership visits Aviano AB

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Paul Moga, Third Air Force commander, prepares to fly on an HH-60W Jolly Green II helicopter assigned to the 56th Rescue Squadron during an immersion tour at Aviano Air Base, Sep. 10, 2025. During the tour, Airmen were given the opportunity to provide insight into the base’s priorities, mission capabilities and plans for future innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Brooke Rogers)