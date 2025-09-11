U.S. Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Element conduct joint inspections on heavy equipment for the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Alexandria International Airport, Louisiana, September 10, 2025, in support of Exercise Storm Flag 25-11. Contingency Response Airmen are trained on a variety of jobs outside their normal career field where they can augment air transportation specialists to aid in the joint inspection process. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 19:26
|Photo ID:
|9308656
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-FM551-1089
|Resolution:
|5311x3533
|Size:
|9.27 MB
|Location:
|ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 321st CRE Conducts Joint Inspections During Flag 25-11 [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Devin Rumbaugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.