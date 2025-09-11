321st CRE Conducts Joint Inspections During Flag 25-11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 321st Contingency Response Element conduct joint inspections on heavy equipment for the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division at Alexandria International Airport, Louisiana, September 10, 2025, in support of Exercise Storm Flag 25-11. The 321 CRE is a team which consists of Airmen pulled from over 40 career fields in order to establish and operate aerial ports in hostile or austere environments around the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh