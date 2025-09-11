Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    321st CRE Conducts Joint Inspections During Flag 25-11 [Image 2 of 5]

    321st CRE Conducts Joint Inspections During Flag 25-11

    ALEXANDRIA, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Devin Rumbaugh 

    621st Contingency Response Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cody Green, 621st Contingency Response Group senior enlisted leader, right, Col. Joseph Michaels, 621st CRG deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Collin Lohr, 321st Contingency Response Squadron commander, walk toward the ramp at Alexandria International Airport, Louisiana, September 10, 2025, during Exercise Storm Flag 25-11. CRG leadership visited to gain a better understanding of contingency response element operations in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)

