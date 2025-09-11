321st CRE Conducts Joint Inspections During Flag 25-11

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Cody Green, 621st Contingency Response Group senior enlisted leader, right, Col. Joseph Michaels, 621st CRG deputy commander, and Lt. Col. Collin Lohr, 321st Contingency Response Squadron commander, walk toward the ramp at Alexandria International Airport, Louisiana, September 10, 2025, during Exercise Storm Flag 25-11. CRG leadership visited to gain a better understanding of contingency response element operations in a joint environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Devin M. Rumbaugh)