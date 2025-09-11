Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony

Personnel from across Team Fairchild bow their heads in a moment of silence during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial ceremony was held to honor the 2,977 Americans who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
