Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony

Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard march with the U.S. flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial ceremony was held to honor the 2,977 Americans who lost their lives during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 19:06
|Photo ID:
|9308621
|VIRIN:
|250911-F-FG548-1099
|Resolution:
|5480x3653
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
