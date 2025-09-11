Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 4 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard march with the U.S. flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial included a flag folding ceremony presented by the Team Fairchild Honor Guard, playing of taps and a speech made by the commander of the civil engineer squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 19:06
    Photo ID: 9308619
    VIRIN: 250911-F-FG548-1051
    Resolution: 5782x3855
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Heather Ley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony
    Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    cops
    never forget
    heroes
    firefighters
    9/11 memorial ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download