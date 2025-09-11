Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard march with the U.S. flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial included a flag folding ceremony presented by the Team Fairchild Honor Guard, playing of taps and a speech made by the commander of the civil engineer squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)
|09.11.2025
|09.11.2025 19:06
|9308619
|250911-F-FG548-1051
|5782x3855
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|2
|1
This work, Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Heather Ley