Team Fairchild honors heroes in 9/11 memorial ceremony

Members of Team Fairchild Honor Guard march with the U.S. flag during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Sept. 11, 2025. The memorial included a flag folding ceremony presented by the Team Fairchild Honor Guard, playing of taps and a speech made by the commander of the civil engineer squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Heather Ley)