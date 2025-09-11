Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 3 of 3]

    The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and 49th Wing leadership pose for a photo during the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The annual proclamation is used as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety and promote fire prevention both on and off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9308407
    VIRIN: 250911-F-TL923-1025
    Resolution: 7134x3604
    Size: 2.38 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fire Prevention Week
    fire prevention
    Holloman AFB
    NMTrue
    civil engineer squadron

