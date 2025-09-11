The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

49th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighters and 49th Wing leadership pose for a photo during the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The annual proclamation is used as an opportunity to raise awareness about the importance of fire safety and promote fire prevention both on and off base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)