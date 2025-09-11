The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, signs the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The Proclamation of Fire Safety was set up by the National Fire Protection Association as a way to start the week of awareness on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)