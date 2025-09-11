Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 1 of 3]

    The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, signs the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. The Proclamation of Fire Safety was set up by the National Fire Protection Association as a way to start the week of awareness on the anniversary of the Great Chicago Fire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 17:46
    Photo ID: 9308405
    VIRIN: 250911-F-TL923-1002
    Resolution: 6399x3717
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
    Fire Prevention Week
    fire prevention
    Holloman AFB
    NMTrue
    civil engineer squadron

