    The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 2 of 3]

    The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, pose for a photo with Sparky the Fire Dog before signing the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Sparky, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association, was created to entertain and teach children about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    This work, The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Prevention Week
    fire prevention
    Holloman AFB
    NMTrue
    civil engineer squadron

