The 49th Wing Commander Signs the National Fire Prevention Week Proclamation

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. William Ford, 49th Wing command chief, pose for a photo with Sparky the Fire Dog before signing the National Fire Prevention Week proclamation signing at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, Sept. 10, 2025. Sparky, the official mascot of the National Fire Protection Association, was created to entertain and teach children about fire safety. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)