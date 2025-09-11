U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Director of Joint Staff, Vermont Army National Guard, speaks at his promotion ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., Sept. 6, 2025. Brown's family and colleagues were present to witness the historic promotion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. Joseph Brooks)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 14:59
|Photo ID:
|9307614
|VIRIN:
|250906-Z-IJ534-9465
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|5.62 MB
|Location:
|COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vermont Army National Guard New Brigadier General [Image 4 of 4], by Joseph Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.