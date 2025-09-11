Vermont Army National Guard New Brigadier General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard and Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Director of Joint Staff, pose for a photo at a promotion ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., Sept. 6, 2025. Brown's family and colleagues were present to witness the historic promotion to Brig. Gen. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. Joseph Brooks)