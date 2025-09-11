Vermont Army National Guard New Brigadier General

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard and Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Director of Joint Staff, shake hands at a promotion ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., Sept. 6, 2025. Brown was officially sworn in by Maj. Gen. Knight during the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. Joseph Brooks)