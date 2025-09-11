Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vermont Army National Guard New Brigadier General [Image 3 of 4]

    Vermont Army National Guard New Brigadier General

    COLCHESTER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2025

    Photo by Joseph Brooks 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Vermont National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, Adjutant General of the Vermont National Guard and Brig. Gen. Matthew Brown, Director of Joint Staff, shake hands at a promotion ceremony at Camp Johnson, Colchester, Vt., Sept. 6, 2025. Brown was officially sworn in by Maj. Gen. Knight during the promotion ceremony. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Mr. Joseph Brooks)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 14:59
    Location: COLCHESTER, VERMONT, US
    TAGS

    Vermont, Vermont National Guard, National Guard

