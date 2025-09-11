U.S. Pacific Fleet Band Chamber Ensemble Performs at Lokelani Intermediate School

KIHEI, HAWAII (September 5, 2025) - Musician 2nd Class Jaclyn Skeweris, Musician 1st Class Sandra Herrera, Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise, and Musician 1st Class Nicole Starr perform for students of Lokelani Intermediate School during the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s chamber music tour on the Island of Maui. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 15:03
|Photo ID:
|9307609
|VIRIN:
|250905-N-XE085-1049
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|12.5 MB
|Location:
|KIHEI, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
