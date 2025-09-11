MU1 Starr Plays Side-by-side Maui Band Students

KIHEI, HAWAII (September 5, 2025) - Musician 1st Class Nicole Starr participates in a side-by-side rehearsal with band students of Lokelani Intermediate School during the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s chamber music tour on the Island of Maui. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)
