MU3 Wise plays Side-by-side with Maui Band Students

KIHEI, HAWAII (September 5, 2025) - Musician 3rd Class Tyler Wise participates in a side-by-side rehearsal with band students of Lokelani Intermediate School during the U.S. Pacific Fleet Band’s chamber music tour on the Island of Maui. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 3rd Class Elizabeth Davis/Released)