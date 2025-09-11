U.S. Army Observer, Controller, and Trainers (OC/T) complete a written exam during the 2024 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition on Donovan Field, Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 28. 2024. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition is an annual event that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 13:11
|Photo ID:
|9307127
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-QI027-1018
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|22.98 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OC/Ts Take Part in Written Exam [Image 25 of 25], by SSG Avery Cunningham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.