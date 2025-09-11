OC/Ts Take Part in Written Exam

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Observer, Controller, and Trainers (OC/T) complete a written exam during the 2024 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition on Donovan Field, Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 28. 2024. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition is an annual event that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)