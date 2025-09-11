Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC/Ts Take Part in Written Exam [Image 21 of 25]

    OC/Ts Take Part in Written Exam

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham 

    181st Multifunctional Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Observer, Controller, and Trainers (OC/T) complete a written exam during the 2024 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition on Donovan Field, Fort Stewart, Georgia, August 28. 2024. The Pershing Cup: Best Observer, Controller, and Trainer (OC/T) competition is an annual event that challenges OC/Ts from across the U.S. Army with a series of tasks to assess their physical, mental, technical, and tactical skills. OC/Ts are the Army’s warfighting advisors, their mission is to prepare Soldiers and leaders to accomplish missions for combatant commanders worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Avery Cunningham)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 13:11
    Photo ID: 9307124
    VIRIN: 240828-A-QI027-1013
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 27.35 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
