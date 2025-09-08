Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hope Lights the Way Walk Brings Shipyard Together for Suicide Awareness [Image 10 of 13]

    Hope Lights the Way Walk Brings Shipyard Together for Suicide Awareness

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 10, 2025) – Sailors and civilian employees from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard participate in the “Hope Lights the Way” walk for suicide awareness and prevention. The event brought the shipyard community together to honor lives lost, raise awareness, and promote available resources for mental health and resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 06:50
    Photo ID: 9306061
    VIRIN: 250910-N-VG694-2013
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 2.77 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    This work, Hope Lights the Way Walk Brings Shipyard Together for Suicide Awareness [Image 13 of 13], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    PNSY
    SuicideAwareness
    Navy250

