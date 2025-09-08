Hope Lights the Way Walk Brings Shipyard Together for Suicide Awareness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 10, 2025) – Sailors and civilian employees from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard participate in the “Hope Lights the Way” walk for suicide awareness and prevention. The event brought the shipyard community together to honor lives lost, raise awareness, and promote available resources for mental health and resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)