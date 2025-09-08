KITTERY, Maine (Sept. 10, 2025) – Sailors and civilian employees from Portsmouth Naval Shipyard participate in the “Hope Lights the Way” walk for suicide awareness and prevention. The event brought the shipyard community together to honor lives lost, raise awareness, and promote available resources for mental health and resilience. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 06:50
|Photo ID:
|9306060
|VIRIN:
|250910-N-VG694-2012
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|2.52 MB
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hope Lights the Way Walk Brings Shipyard Together for Suicide Awareness [Image 13 of 13], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.