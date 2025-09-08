Aviation Maintenance and Refuel Operations during Saber Junction ‘25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 7th Army Training Command, provides aviation assistance from a UH-72 Lakota during Saber Junction ‘25 (SJ25) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. SJ25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ariana Smith)