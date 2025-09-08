Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviation Maintenance and Refuel Operations during Saber Junction ‘25 [Image 4 of 7]

    Aviation Maintenance and Refuel Operations during Saber Junction ‘25

    GERMANY

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Ariana Smith 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct fuel operations on an AH-64D Apache helicopter at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. The aviation unit positioned themselves at a central location in the training area to refuel and provide uplift support to ground forces. Saber Junction '25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ariana Smith)

