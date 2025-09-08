Aviation Maintenance and Refuel Operations during Saber Junction ‘25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers with the 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct fuel operations on an AH-64D Apache helicopter at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany Sept. 10, 2025. The aviation unit positioned themselves at a central location in the training area to refuel and provide uplift support to ground forces. Saber Junction '25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ariana Smith)