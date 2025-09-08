Aviation Maintenance and Refuel Operations during Saber Junction ‘25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Soldier with the 1st Armored Division, Combat Aviation Brigade, ground guides a M978 HEMTT fueler during Saber Junction '25 (SJ25) at the Joint Multinational Readiness Center Hohenfels, Germany Sept.10, 2025. The aviation unit positioned themselves at a central location in the training area to refuel and provide uplift support to ground forces. SJ25 ensures that the 2nd Cavalry Regiment and allied forces are prepared to act decisively in response to emerging threats, crises, or opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Ariana Smith)