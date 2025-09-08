Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carlos RuedaAdame establishes communications during a joint fire support rehearsal training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. During the training, the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion’s Tactical Air Control Element (TACE) executed air surveillance operations to enhance coordination procedures and operational readiness. RuedaAdame, a native of Texas, is an air support operations operator with 12th LAAB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 05:40
    Photo ID: 9306029
    VIRIN: 250807-M-AG307-1022
    Resolution: 7340x4896
    Size: 17.81 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training
    12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training
    12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training
    12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    12th MLR
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment
    12th LAAB
    12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion
    Marines
    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download