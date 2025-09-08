U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Carlos RuedaAdame establishes communications during a joint fire support rehearsal training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. During the training, the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion’s Tactical Air Control Element (TACE) executed air surveillance operations to enhance coordination procedures and operational readiness. RuedaAdame, a native of Texas, is an air support operations operator with 12th LAAB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 05:40
|Photo ID:
|9306029
|VIRIN:
|250807-M-AG307-1022
|Resolution:
|7340x4896
|Size:
|17.81 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.