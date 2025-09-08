12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Marine Corps AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar is utilized during a joint fire support rehearsal training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. During the training, the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion’s Tactical Air Control Element (TACE) executed air surveillance operations to enhance coordination procedures and operational readiness. The Marines are with 12th LAAB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)