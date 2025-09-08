Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training [Image 1 of 4]

    12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty 

    3d Marine Division     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tanner Angiletta sets up an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar during a joint fire support rehearsal training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. During the training, the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion’s Tactical Air Control Element (TACE) executed air surveillance operations to enhance coordination procedures and operational readiness. Angiletta, a native of Connecticut, is an aviation radar technician with 12th LAAB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Evelyn Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    12th MLR
    12th Marine Littoral Regiment
    12th LAAB
    12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion
    Marines
    USMC

