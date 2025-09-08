12th LAAB Participates in a Joint Fire Support Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Tanner Angiletta sets up an AN/TPS-80 Ground/Air Task Oriented Radar during a joint fire support rehearsal training at Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 7, 2025. During the training, the 12th Littoral Anti-Air Battalion’s Tactical Air Control Element (TACE) executed air surveillance operations to enhance coordination procedures and operational readiness. Angiletta, a native of Connecticut, is an aviation radar technician with 12th LAAB, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Evelyn Doherty)