Date Taken: 08.18.2025 Date Posted: 09.11.2025 03:23 Photo ID: 9305867 VIRIN: 250819-N-SG091-1033 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 18.08 MB Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call [Image 5 of 5], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.