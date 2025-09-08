Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 19, 2025) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Les Sobol, visits Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi on August 19, 2025 in Yokosuka, Japan. Sobol was invited to the office call with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leadership to strengthen ties and exchange friendly conversation. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)