YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 19, 2025) Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Les Sobol, visits Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi on August 19, 2025 in Yokosuka, Japan. Sobol was invited to the office call with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force leadership to strengthen ties and exchange friendly conversation. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 03:23
|Photo ID:
|9305866
|VIRIN:
|250819-N-SG091-1042
|Resolution:
|4841x3567
|Size:
|11.92 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call [Image 5 of 5], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS