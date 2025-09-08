Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 19, 2025) -- Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Admiral Omachi Katsushi, Commander in Chief Self Defense Fleet Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), invites Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Les Sobol, to an office call at Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi on August 19, 2025 in Yokosuka, Japan. JMSDF officials frequently invite U.S. Navy leadership to visit and strengthen ties with friendly conversation. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)