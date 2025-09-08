Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.18.2025

    Photo by Sheryl Sullivan 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 19, 2025) -- Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Vice Admiral Omachi Katsushi, Commander in Chief Self Defense Fleet Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF), invites Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Capt. Les Sobol, to an office call at Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi on August 19, 2025 in Yokosuka, Japan. JMSDF officials frequently invite U.S. Navy leadership to visit and strengthen ties with friendly conversation. (U.S. Navy photo by Sheryl Sullivan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 03:23
    Photo ID: 9305865
    VIRIN: 250819-N-SG091-1057
    Resolution: 3000x4095
    Size: 9.23 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call [Image 5 of 5], by Sheryl Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call
    Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call
    Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call
    Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call
    Self Defense Fleet Funakoshi Invites CFAY to Office Call

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download