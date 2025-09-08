Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Space Development Agency completes successful launch of first Tranche 1 satellites [Image 3 of 3]

    Space Development Agency completes successful launch of first Tranche 1 satellites

    VANDENBERG SPACE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches, Sept. 10, from Vandenberg Space Base, Calif. It carried 21 Tranche 1 Transport Layer space vehicles, which will provide low-latency communication links to support the warfighter with a resilient network of integrated capabilities, including tracking of advanced missile threats, enabled by beyond-line-of-sight tactical data links from low-Earth orbit. (Photo courtesy of SpaceX)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2025
    Date Posted: 09.11.2025 00:47
    Photo ID: 9305680
    VIRIN: 250910-F-AF000-1012
    Resolution: 2333x3500
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    SpaceX
    Falcon 9
    Tranche 1 satellites

