Space Development Agency completes successful launch of first Tranche 1 satellites

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches, Sept. 10, from Vandenberg Space Base, Calif. It carried 21 Tranche 1 Transport Layer space vehicles, which will provide low-latency communication links to support the warfighter with a resilient network of integrated capabilities, including tracking of advanced missile threats, enabled by beyond-line-of-sight tactical data links from low-Earth orbit. (Photo courtesy of SpaceX)