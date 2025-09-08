A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches, Sept. 10, from Vandenberg Space Base, Calif. It carried 21 Tranche 1 Transport Layer space vehicles, which will provide low-latency communication links to support the warfighter with a resilient network of integrated capabilities, including tracking of advanced missile threats, enabled by beyond-line-of-sight tactical data links from low-Earth orbit. (Photo courtesy of SpaceX)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2025 00:47
|Photo ID:
|9305678
|VIRIN:
|250910-F-AF000-1010
|Resolution:
|4700x3134
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Development Agency completes successful launch of first Tranche 1 satellites [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.