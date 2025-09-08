Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Kerg, the commanding officer of Marine Wing

Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives

closing remarks during the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications Competition, hosted by

MWCS-38, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Thunderstruck is a

service-wide competition dedicated to communications Marines, showcasing the increasing

importance of resilient command and control in distributed operations. The six-mile course

integrated high frequency radio, Mobile User Objective System satellite communications, and

data networking tasks under expeditionary conditions, testing the tactical, technical, and physical

proficiency of Marine Corps communicators. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)