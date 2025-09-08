Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Kerg, the commanding officer of Marine Wing
Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives
closing remarks during the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications Competition, hosted by
MWCS-38, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Thunderstruck is a
service-wide competition dedicated to communications Marines, showcasing the increasing
importance of resilient command and control in distributed operations. The six-mile course
integrated high frequency radio, Mobile User Objective System satellite communications, and
data networking tasks under expeditionary conditions, testing the tactical, technical, and physical
proficiency of Marine Corps communicators. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)
