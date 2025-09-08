Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition [Image 14 of 14]

    Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Renee Gray 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Brian Kerg, the commanding officer of Marine Wing
    Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, gives
    closing remarks during the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications Competition, hosted by
    MWCS-38, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 10, 2025. Thunderstruck is a
    service-wide competition dedicated to communications Marines, showcasing the increasing
    importance of resilient command and control in distributed operations. The six-mile course
    integrated high frequency radio, Mobile User Objective System satellite communications, and
    data networking tasks under expeditionary conditions, testing the tactical, technical, and physical
    proficiency of Marine Corps communicators. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Renee Gray)

