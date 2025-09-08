Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2025

    Story by 1st Lt. Madison Walls 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. — U.S. Marines from across the globe
    competed in the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications Team Competition, hosted by Marine
    Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
    Sept. 10, 2025.
    Unprecedented in scope, the service-wide event tested Marines’ ability to integrate physical
    endurance with expeditionary communications tasks, reflecting the operational demands of
    distributed operations in contested environments. Teams completed a six-mile, combat-loaded
    course while executing high-frequency voice transmission, Mobile User Objective System
    operations, and data networking, all under austere field conditions.
    “The event attests to the whole-Marine concept — the ‘Marine communicator,’ not just the
    everyday communicator,” said Lt. Col. Brian Kerg, the commanding officer of MWCS-38. “This
    training and competition compelled them to do the exact things they would do in a distributed
    aviation operations environment.”
    A total of 15 different units competed in the event each providing a four-Marine team composed
    of their top communicators. These units represent all three Marine Expeditionary Forces, both
    the Fleet and the Supporting Establishment, including the active and reserve components.
    “They were not only tested on our communications training and readiness standards, but tested
    while under physical duress and competitive pressure, as they would in a time of war,” said
    Kerg. “As they would if rounds were flying at them. As they would if long-range munitions were
    falling on their head.”
    This event marks the first time the Marine Corps has held a service-wide competition specifically
    dedicated to communications Marines, reflecting the increasing importance of resilient
    command and control (C2) in distributed operations. By pushing teams to perform under

    pressure, Thunderstruck highlighted the unique blend of technical skill, problem-solving, and
    physical toughness required to sustain communications at the tactical edge.
    “Imagine a handful of Marines inserted via air and have to move the last tactical mile before they
    get C2 established,” said Kerg. “They are supporting aviation operations and then they are
    detected. They have to break down their gear, move to another survivable location, and
    reestablish.”
    The competition directly supports the Commandant’s Planning Guidance and Force Design
    2030 priorities. Both call for small, agile and self-reliant teams capable of enabling aviation and
    Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in contested and dispersed environments. Events like
    Thunderstruck ensure that communicators are trained, tested and recognized as critical
    enablers of battlefield dominance.
    “This is my 15th year in communications field and there has not been a better time to be a
    communicator in the Marine Corps,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kelson Epperson, a space and
    propagation engineering officer with MWCS-38. “We are now tactically integrated in every
    system, in every way, and Thunderstruck proves this.”
    Beyond testing individual and team performance, the event served as a proof of concept for a
    scalable model of training. Lessons learned from this competition will inform future iterations,
    which are expected to expand in scope and participation.
    “Today, I took away a very healthy spirit of competition with other communicators across the
    Marine Corps,” said Cpl. Tyler Barrack, a satellite transmissions systems operator and the
    fireteam leader for the winning team. “This is something I can take back to my Marines to
    empower them to compete in the future.”
    The winning team was composed of four Marines from Communications Company,
    Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, based out of Marine Corps Base Camp
    Pendleton, California. Each Marine holds a different Military Occupational Specialty, including
    radio operators, communications specialists, and data network specialists.
    “It takes a village for everything that took place today,” said Barrack. “Every single Marine here
    has taught me something at some point in my career — It takes a village to make good
    communicators.”
    MWCS-38’s mission is to establish and sustain communications networks for aviation C2. That
    capability is central to 3rd MAW’s ability to fight as a distributed force and to I Marine
    Expeditionary Force’s success in contested environments. 
    “This highlights how expeditionary we need to be in the future. We are at an age where we are
    no longer operating in big teams or big boxes,” said Barrack. “Now we are going forward as fire
    teams operating with smaller teams — and it changes the game.”
    MWCS-38’s initiative in developing and executing Thunderstruck demonstrates how unit-driven
    innovation can directly support the Marine Corps’ modernization efforts. The competition

    showcased how communicators — who often work behind the scenes — are central to closing
    kill chains, integrating multidomain effects, and ensuring decision dominance in future conflicts.
    “We are adapting to an enemy threat,” said Kerg. “Our teams are getting smaller and more
    capable and must be more technically proficient, more tactically skilled and tough as nails.”

