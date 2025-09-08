Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. — U.S. Marines from across the globe
competed in the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications Team Competition, hosted by Marine
Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group 38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing
Sept. 10, 2025.
Unprecedented in scope, the service-wide event tested Marines’ ability to integrate physical
endurance with expeditionary communications tasks, reflecting the operational demands of
distributed operations in contested environments. Teams completed a six-mile, combat-loaded
course while executing high-frequency voice transmission, Mobile User Objective System
operations, and data networking, all under austere field conditions.
“The event attests to the whole-Marine concept — the ‘Marine communicator,’ not just the
everyday communicator,” said Lt. Col. Brian Kerg, the commanding officer of MWCS-38. “This
training and competition compelled them to do the exact things they would do in a distributed
aviation operations environment.”
A total of 15 different units competed in the event each providing a four-Marine team composed
of their top communicators. These units represent all three Marine Expeditionary Forces, both
the Fleet and the Supporting Establishment, including the active and reserve components.
“They were not only tested on our communications training and readiness standards, but tested
while under physical duress and competitive pressure, as they would in a time of war,” said
Kerg. “As they would if rounds were flying at them. As they would if long-range munitions were
falling on their head.”
This event marks the first time the Marine Corps has held a service-wide competition specifically
dedicated to communications Marines, reflecting the increasing importance of resilient
command and control (C2) in distributed operations. By pushing teams to perform under
pressure, Thunderstruck highlighted the unique blend of technical skill, problem-solving, and
physical toughness required to sustain communications at the tactical edge.
“Imagine a handful of Marines inserted via air and have to move the last tactical mile before they
get C2 established,” said Kerg. “They are supporting aviation operations and then they are
detected. They have to break down their gear, move to another survivable location, and
reestablish.”
The competition directly supports the Commandant’s Planning Guidance and Force Design
2030 priorities. Both call for small, agile and self-reliant teams capable of enabling aviation and
Marine Air-Ground Task Force operations in contested and dispersed environments. Events like
Thunderstruck ensure that communicators are trained, tested and recognized as critical
enablers of battlefield dominance.
“This is my 15th year in communications field and there has not been a better time to be a
communicator in the Marine Corps,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kelson Epperson, a space and
propagation engineering officer with MWCS-38. “We are now tactically integrated in every
system, in every way, and Thunderstruck proves this.”
Beyond testing individual and team performance, the event served as a proof of concept for a
scalable model of training. Lessons learned from this competition will inform future iterations,
which are expected to expand in scope and participation.
“Today, I took away a very healthy spirit of competition with other communicators across the
Marine Corps,” said Cpl. Tyler Barrack, a satellite transmissions systems operator and the
fireteam leader for the winning team. “This is something I can take back to my Marines to
empower them to compete in the future.”
The winning team was composed of four Marines from Communications Company,
Headquarters Regiment, 1st Marine Logistics Group, based out of Marine Corps Base Camp
Pendleton, California. Each Marine holds a different Military Occupational Specialty, including
radio operators, communications specialists, and data network specialists.
“It takes a village for everything that took place today,” said Barrack. “Every single Marine here
has taught me something at some point in my career — It takes a village to make good
communicators.”
MWCS-38’s mission is to establish and sustain communications networks for aviation C2. That
capability is central to 3rd MAW’s ability to fight as a distributed force and to I Marine
Expeditionary Force’s success in contested environments.
“This highlights how expeditionary we need to be in the future. We are at an age where we are
no longer operating in big teams or big boxes,” said Barrack. “Now we are going forward as fire
teams operating with smaller teams — and it changes the game.”
MWCS-38’s initiative in developing and executing Thunderstruck demonstrates how unit-driven
innovation can directly support the Marine Corps’ modernization efforts. The competition
showcased how communicators — who often work behind the scenes — are central to closing
kill chains, integrating multidomain effects, and ensuring decision dominance in future conflicts.
“We are adapting to an enemy threat,” said Kerg. “Our teams are getting smaller and more
capable and must be more technically proficient, more tactically skilled and tough as nails.”
