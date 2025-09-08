U.S. Marines from Communications Company, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine
Expeditionary Force, pose for a photograph after receiving an award and Navy and Marine Corps
Achievement Medals for winning first place in the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications
Competition, hosted by Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group
38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 10, 2025.
Thunderstruck is a service-wide competition dedicated to communications Marines, showcasing
the increasing importance of resilient command and control in distributed operations. The six-
mile course integrated high frequency radio, Mobile User Objective System satellite
communications, and data networking tasks under expeditionary conditions, testing the tactical,
technical, and physical proficiency of Marine Corps communicators. (U.S. Marine Corps photo
by Cpl. Renee Gray)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 22:57
|Photo ID:
|9305554
|VIRIN:
|250910-M-WW713-1888
|Resolution:
|5749x3835
|Size:
|15.14 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition [Image 14 of 14], by Cpl Renee Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition
No keywords found.