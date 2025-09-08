Thunderstruck: Marines compete in first-ever service-wide communications team competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from Communications Company, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine

Expeditionary Force, pose for a photograph after receiving an award and Navy and Marine Corps

Achievement Medals for winning first place in the inaugural Thunderstruck Communications

Competition, hosted by Marine Wing Communications Squadron 38, Marine Air Control Group

38, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Sept. 10, 2025.

Thunderstruck is a service-wide competition dedicated to communications Marines, showcasing

the increasing importance of resilient command and control in distributed operations. The six-

mile course integrated high frequency radio, Mobile User Objective System satellite

communications, and data networking tasks under expeditionary conditions, testing the tactical,

technical, and physical proficiency of Marine Corps communicators. (U.S. Marine Corps photo

by Cpl. Renee Gray)