JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball

U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Hudnell, deputy commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, center right, listens to The U.S. Air Force Band’s Strolling Strings during the JBAB U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball, Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The Strolling Strings provided a modern touch on classical entertainment, inspiring listeners and honoring Air Force heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)