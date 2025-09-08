U.S. Air Force Col. James A. Hudnell, deputy commander of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and the 11th Wing, center right, listens to The U.S. Air Force Band’s Strolling Strings during the JBAB U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball, Washington, D.C., Sept. 5, 2025. The Strolling Strings provided a modern touch on classical entertainment, inspiring listeners and honoring Air Force heritage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|09.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2025 15:21
|Photo ID:
|9304741
|VIRIN:
|250905-F-NY675-1144
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.34 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBAB hosts base U.S. Air Force 78th Birthday Ball [Image 7 of 7], by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.